Bichom becomes 27th district of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Bichom, carved out of West and East Kameng, became the 27th district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the district and laid the foundation of its headquarters at Napangphung on Thursday, an official communiqué said.

He also handed over responsibilities to Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.

Congratulating the people of the new district, the CM said, "Honouring voices of diverse communities, we have fulfilled the longstanding demand for the creation of the district, pending since 1984." "I must commend the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung and Dongru Siongju for finally making Bichom district a reality," he said.

The chief minister said that infrastructure will be created for the new district headquarters and all assets transferred to Bichom district from East Kameng will be replaced with new ones.

In February this year, the state assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for the creation of Bichom and Keyi Panyor districts.

A total of 27 villages from West Kameng and 28 from East Kameng were made part of Bichom district.

The chief minister also flagged off vehicles distributed to self-help groups under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana, besides laying the foundation of 18 projects and inaugurating an equal number of projects.

A testing centre and administrative building of Central Agricultural University (Imphal) were also inaugurated and houses distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the communiqué added.