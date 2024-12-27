Bickering AAP and Congress should know who their real enemy is, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party should realise who their "real enemy" is, a reference to the BJP, amid a spat between the two INDIA bloc members ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the AAP and Congress contest elections independently at the state level and may have different views, yet they must keep in mind their relations as part of the Opposition alliance.

"The fight between the AAP and the Congress is an old one. Both parties should keep in mind that they have contested (some elections) together as part of the INDIA grouping," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Both parties have to keep in mind, whether their fight is against each other or with the BJP. Who is our enemy, Congress or BJP? If anyone does not know this, then everything (Opposition's unity efforts) is a waste," Raut said.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a 12-point "white paper" targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as well as the BJP over unkept promises and `mismanagement'.

The AAP on Thursday said it will push for the Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc if it failed to take disciplinary action against its senior leaders within 24 hours. It also accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP for the polls in Delhi.

Raut pointed out that Congress has not seen any success in the last three Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the national capital.

"In an election, the ruling party is always the target. So, the Congress and BJP are targeting the AAP. It (AAP) snatched Delhi and Punjab from Congress, and Congress was hurting because of that," Raut added. PTI PR KRK