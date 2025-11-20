Bickering among Mahayuti allies, claims Uddhav; dubs Shinde’s Delhi visit show of ‘helplessness’

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Mahayuti allies have started fighting among themselves, and called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah a show of “helplessness”.

Addressing members of the Shikshak Sena, the teacher’s wing of Sena (UBT), at the MIG Club here, Thackeray took a dig at the BJP over pre-poll sops, saying what others offer citizens is “revdi” but what the ruling party gives to people is a “favour”.

“They (Mahayuti partners) have started fighting among themselves. Someone has gone to Delhi to rant that he has been beaten up. Why this helplessness?” Thackeray asked without naming Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Shiv Sena ministers, barring Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday over the BJP’s apparent poaching of its leaders ahead of local body polls. A truce was brought after a meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers led by Shinde, during which it was decided that the Mahayuti parties would not poach one another’s leaders.

On Wednesday, Shinde met Shah in Delhi, apparently to express his displeasure over the development.

“Revdi has become a norm now. What others give is revdi and what we do is favour. This is today’s politics,” Thackeray said without naming the BJP.

In the past, the BJP had slammed the “revdi” culture, referring to freebies announced by its opponents ahead of polls.

In Maharashtra, both the Opposition and Mahayuti have highlighted the role of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which ensures monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, in the stunning victory of the ruling alliance in last year’s assembly polls.

“Who will focus on education in Maharashtra because we don’t have the time? It is not our responsibility to teach kids because we want to break parties, MLAs and MPs and rule,” Thackeray added. PTI PR NR