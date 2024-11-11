Bid by Modi and Shah to drive wedge between Hindus and Muslims: Uddhav

Yavatmal: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims while campaigning for Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

Addressing a poll rally at Wani in Yavatmal district, Thackeray said the "Modi guarantee" does not work in Maharashtra. "Only 'Hinduhriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray's writ is followed in Maharashtra", he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress is locked in a tight contest with the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP- for the November 20 assembly elections.

"I don't have any issue with PM Modi and Amit Shah addressing rallies in Maharashtra. However, the way they are trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims with 'Katege to Batenge' slogans is not right," Thackeray said.

Advertisment

He questioned the prime minister's "silence" over violence in Manipur and the issues like the safety of women.

"Manipur is burning but Modi never visited the northeastern state," he added.

Taking a jibe, Thackeray said Shah's invocation of the abrogation of Article 370 in his election rallies won't help farmers in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

"Amit Shahji, article 370 (which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir before it was scrapped) has nothing to do with farmers in Maharashtra. The abrogation reference can neither ensure proper price for soybean and cotton crops nor employment in coal industries," Thackeray added.

Canvassing for BJP for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, Modi had spoken about "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" while calling for unity among backward classes in light of the Congress' "plan" to divide members of Scheduled Castes, tribals, and OBCs.

"Batenge to Katenge" (Divided we Fall) slogan was coined by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in view of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.