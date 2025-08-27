Bid to host CWG 2030 will add fresh impetus to sports: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Modi government has been making relentless efforts to shape India as a global sporting destination and the Union Cabinet's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 will add a new impetus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The home minister said the Union Cabinet took a significant step by approving India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad.

"Over the last 11 years the Modi government has made relentless efforts to promote sports and shape India as a global sporting destination by building world-class infrastructure and nurturing talents," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah said the decision will add a new impetus by showcasing India's excellence in sports.

"Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the landmark decision," he said.

The Union cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue because of its "world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture".

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association gave its nod to the proposal after a submission of the 'Expression of Interest' in March. PTI ACB KVK KVK