Bid to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 1.11 cr foiled at Chennai airport

Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Foreign currencies worth over Rs 1 crore were seized at the International airport here and two passengers were arrested in this connection.

On a tip off, the sleuths of the customs department intercepted two passengers ahead of their departure to Bangkok on July 6.

A detailed examination of the passengers and their baggage resulted in the recovery of US Dollars and Saudi Riyal currency notes, valued at Rs 1.11 crore, which was found concealed in their checked-in baggage.

They were attempting to smuggle the currency out of India, a press release from Chennai International Airport Principal Commissioner of Customs R Srinivasa Naik said here.

The foreign currencies were recovered from the two persons under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The passengers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. PTI VIJ ANE