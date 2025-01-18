Bidar villagers panic as balloon launched by TIFR with scientific payload fall

Bidar: A balloon with a scientific payload fell in a village in this district in Karnataka on Saturday creating panic among the people there, sources said.

Later it was found that the equipment was launched by Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), from Hyderabad.

The equipment fell with a loud noise in Jalasingi village in Humnabad Taluk.

As soon as the payload landed in the village, curious villagers surrounded it and thought it was a debris of a satellite, sources added.

Homnabad police visited the place and found it was launched by TIFR and informed them.

The balloon with the payload was launched by TIFR from Hyderabad on Friday at 10 pm to study magnetic and electric field, which landed in Jalasingi village, a TIFR official told PTI.

According to him, the TIFR scientists would be visiting the village soon to get the payload.