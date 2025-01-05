Bidhuri drags Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks in Delhi elections; faces backlash

New Delhi: BJP candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday found himself at the centre of a controversy following his remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

During a campaign event, Bidhuri made a statement that was widely criticised as sexist, comparing the smoothness of roads in his constituency to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks if he were to win the upcoming assembly elections.

Lalu had said that I'll build roads in Bihar as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.

He lied, but I promise you, I'll build the roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Vadra's cheeks - BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri 😂 pic.twitter.com/JP6rKgKlnH — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 5, 2025

Bidhuri defended his remarks by drawing parallels with past comments made by political figures from the opposition. He referenced Lalu Yadav, who was once a minister in the Congress-led government, for making a similar remark about actress and politician Hema Malini.

Bidhuri questioned the selective outrage, asking why Congress demands an apology from him when similar comments by their own have gone unaddressed.

He stated, "...What Lalu Yadav - who was a minister in their (Congress) govt had said - he should apologize first for what he said about Hema Malini... What I said, I compared it with what had been said earlier."

Bidhuri also called out Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera and asked his apology for remarks made about the father of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before expecting any apology from him.

He said, "Pawan Khera should apologise first for what he said about the father of the PM. We will reply to them in the language that they will use."

"When two people make mistakes, both need to rectify. If Congress will rectify their mistake, the same will be done by us as well..." He accused the Congress of hypocrisy, alleging that the party has engaged in corruption and is now seeking votes by making allegations against him.

Earlier, the Congress party labelled his remarks as "shameful" and reflective of an "anti-woman" stance by the BJP.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the statement, highlighting it as a demonstration of the BJP's character and Bidhuri's mentality towards women.

This controversy has added fuel to the already heated political environment in Delhi, with the Kalkaji assembly seat becoming a focal point of this election due to Bidhuri's candidature and his controversial statement.