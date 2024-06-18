Bidhuri gives up Assembly membership after becoming Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the Assembly in the wake of his election from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Bidhuri submitted his resignation letters of MLA from Badarpur and Leader of Opposition to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The notification for the new Lok Sabha was issued on June 6. According to the rules, one must resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha seat within 14 days of this notification.

"In accordance with this, Bidhuri submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly," said a statement from his office.

Bidhuri thanked Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for his cooperation and expressed gratitude towards his fellow legislators for their support during his tenure as the Leader of Opposition.

The number of BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly has come down to seven after Bidhuri's resignation. The party is yet to appoint a new Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. PTI VIT AS AS