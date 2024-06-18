Biennial election for 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on July 12

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) The biennial election for 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will take place on July 12, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday.

The 6-year term in office of 11 MLCs, elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), is due to end on July 27 on their retirement.

The election to fill this vacancy will be notified on June 25 and this will be followed by submission of nominations by candidates.

The last date of filing nominations is July 2 and their scrutiny will take place the next day, said an EC notification.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 5. If required, polling will be held on July 12 between 9 am and 4 pm, and counting of votes will start at 5 pm the same day, according to the notification.

The biennial election to the upper house of the state legislature is being held just months ahead of assembly polls which are due in October.

This will be the first Council election in Maharashtra where MLAs will be voting after the vertical split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claims to have the support of 39 MLAs, while the NCP headed by deputy CM Ajit Pawar claims to have 41 members of the lower house on its side in the 288-strong assembly.

Eleven MLAs are with the NCP faction headed by former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

