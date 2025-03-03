Biennial elections for 5 Andhra Pradesh MLC seats set for March 20

Amaravati, March 3 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday announced the biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh’s Legislative Council (MLCs), who will be elected by MLAs.

The polling is scheduled for March 20.

Four members of the state’s Legislative Council are set to retire on March 29, while one seat has been vacant since March 15, 2024.

“The Governor of the state of Andhra Pradesh is, hereby, pleased to call upon the Members of the Legislative Assembly of the state, to elect five members of the Legislative Council,” said Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav in the notification.

MLCs D Rama Rao, P Ashok Babu, B Tirumala Naidu and Y Ramakrishnudu are set to retire on March 29 while MLC J Krishna Murthy’s seat has been vacant since March 15, 2024.

According to the notification, the election procedure is scheduled to be completed before March 24. PTI STH ROH