Big cat attack kills 65-year-old in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was attacked and killed by a wild animal in Sampurnanagar forest range of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone while he had gone to the fields to relieve himself a few yards away from his house, an official said on Saturday.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Chandrika Prasad, a resident of Vrindavan Colony under the Sampurna Nagar police station area.

The family members of the deceased said when he did not return late on Friday night, they looked for him and found his slippers in a sugarcane field.

They added that during the search, they recovered his partially eaten dead body from the field.

Claiming that the attacker was a tiger, the family members said the big cat fled into the nearby reserved forests as it got scared of the crowd.

Kirti Chaudhary, Deputy Director, Dudhwa Buffer Zone, confirmed the casualty.

She told PTI, "After the analysis of the pugmarks at the spot, it would be ascertained if the errant big cat was a tiger or a leopard. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further steps would be carried out after that." The incident followed the killing of a 10-year-old girl, Tinkle, from the Khushipur Patihan village in a leopard's attack on Thursday night in Dudhwa Buffer Zone. The girl had gone to serve food to her grandfather at his shop in the village, where a leopard hiding in a sugarcane field attacked her.

Local villagers chased the leopard, following which the leopard fled into the neighbouring jungle, leaving the girl critically injured in her neck. She succumbed to her injuries at the community health centre in Pallia.