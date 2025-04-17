Big conspiracy against me; my documents are real, says 'fake' cardiologist in MP's Damoh

Damoh (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) 'Fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm, allegedly responsible for the death of seven patients after botched surgeries at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, on Thursday said he was a victim of a "big conspiracy", and claimed his degrees were genuine.

He made the remark during his brief interaction with media persons waiting outside a local court at the end of his police remand, which it extended by a day.

"A big conspiracy has been hatched against me. My documents (degrees) are real which you will come to know after the investigations draw to a close. Wait for a while," he told reporters.

Sources close to the investigation said except for his MBBS degree, Yadav had faked his post-graduate degree and other documents to claim that he was a trained cardiologist.

Arrested on April 7 from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav will be produced in the court on Friday again.

He was arrested after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received a complaint claiming seven persons died at the Mission Hospital, Damoh, where he operated on patients in the name of treating heart diseases.

The FIR against Yadav was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 315 (4) (dishonest misappropriation), 338 (forgery), 336 (3) (creating or altering documents or electronic records with fraudulent intent), 340 (2) (forged documents and electronic records) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when a criminal act is committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

Chief Judicial Magistrate Riya Singh on Thursday extended by one day Yadav's police remand.

His lawyer Sachin Nayak opposed the prosecution plea, saying his client was in police custody since April 7 after following his arrest in Prayagraj.

He said his client would move the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek his bail.

The director of an Indore-based employment consultancy firm had last week said Yadav had sent his resume three times between 2020 and 2024 for a job by claiming he had operated on thousands of patients.

In a 9-page resume sent to his firm in 2024, Camm had described himself as a senior cardiologist and gave his permanent address as Birmingham in Britain. In the resume, he had also mentioned that he was involved in the operations of thousands of heart patients, including 18,740 for "coronary angiography" and 14,236 for "coronary angioplasty", the director said. PTI COR LAL NP