Big crowds at Meerut 'Shiv katha', some women injured

Meerut (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Surging crowds at the entry gate of a congregation of a religious leader on Friday led to some women being injured.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the spot being addressed by preacher Pradip Mishra who recites the 'Shiv katha'.

As news of the incident spread with some people terming it a stampede, police and district administration officials denied this was so.

"Some women present at the event fell and sustained minor injuries," Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI. He added that police present at the spot picked them up and provided them first aid.

"As per the current information, there was a crowd surge near the entry gate... There are no reports of any casualties at the moment. Adequate security forces have been deployed at the site," added Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

Denying reports that some people had been trapped, Meena told reporters that the entire situation was under control.

"All necessary arrangements for the programme were provided as required. The arrangements and security deployment were planned in advance after an inspection of the venue by myself and the superintendent of police," he said.

The event, now in its sixth day, continued as usual.