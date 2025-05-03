Big fan of Raj Thackeray, person like him should not go with Uddhav: Sena minister

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam on Saturday called himself a big fan of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, and said a person like him should not join hands with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The remarks by the Minister of State for Home come amid speculation about a possible rapprochement between the politically estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

“I am a big fan of (Raj) Thackeray and have been listening to his speeches since my childhood. I do it even today. I wish a person like Raj Thackeray should not go with Uddhavji. But the decision (to go with Uddhav) will be his,” Kadam told reporters when asked about the possible reconciliation between the two Thackerays.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked a buzz in political circles, with statements indicating they could ignore “trivial issues” and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said that uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos is not difficult, Uddhav asserted he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained, seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde. PTI PR NR