'Big gap' in teacher-student ratio in Tripura to be addressed: CM

Agartala, Jan 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government would address the “big gap” in teacher-student ratio in the state to ensure that quality education is imparted in schools.

Advertisment

Addressing a programme in Gomati district, the chief minister said the state government has been trying to properly implement the National Education Policy-2020 in schools.

“We are constantly reviewing the implementation of National Education Policy envisaged to well equip our students. There has been a big gap between teachers and students (in Tripura). In many schools, there have been no headmasters. I have already spoken to the secretaries of education and finance departments to overcome the shortage,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the government is trying to ensure quality education to the students.

Advertisment

“Earlier, we used to follow the syllabi of West Bengal Board and Calcutta University which resulted in the students having to study more to compete in national or state-level examinations. Now, this problem has been removed. The government has already introduced NCERT syllabus giving the state’s students an edge to compete in national-level examination,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the development in the education sector in the northeastern state.

“At present, the state has six private universities in addition to state government-run MBB University and Tripura University. Now, the students from outside the state are coming to study in the northeastern state”, he said.

Advertisment

Tripura University is run by the central government.

Saha also highlighted distribution of bicycles among the female students studying in IX free of cost.

“To encourage female students, the education department has distributed 1.30 lakh bicycles among those studying class IX in the last year. For a student, a bicycle means a lot because she can go to school easily,” he said. PTI PS NN