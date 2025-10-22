Big python captured in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) A three-metre-long python was captured in a village in Rajouri district after an operation that lasted for hours, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, locals informed the wildlife department about the presence of a large python in a cattle shed in Rajal village of Nowshera tehsil.

A team from the department rushed to the spot and found the python snug inside a haystack. It took the team a few hours before it could extricate the reptile and capture it.

This was the second such capture in Nowshera tehsil since last month.

On September 23, the wildlife department and police captured a python weighing nearly 55 kg in Manpur village of Nowshera. PTI COR AB AB VN VN