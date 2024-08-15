Big steps taken to boost infrastructure in last 10 years: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has taken big steps to boost infrastructure in the country in the last 10 years.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, the prime minister said,"There has been tremendous progress in infrastructure in the last ten years. We have also given priority to ease of living." He said four crore houses have been constructed by his government, and three crore more are on the way.

"We have taken big steps to boost infrastructure in the country in the last ten years," the prime minister said.

Modi said 140 crore citizens of India can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed India if they walk with a united resolve.

There may be challenges and shortages of resources but people united in their goal can overcome them, he added. PTI BUN BUN VN VN