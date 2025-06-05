Big success in fight against Naxalism: Top ultra Sudhakar gunned down in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jun 5 (PTI) Senior Maoist leader Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, who had a bounty of Rs 40 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said, days after the elusive chief of CPI (Maoist) Basavaraju was gunned down.

The killing of Sudhakar, a member of the Maoists' Central Committee, comes a fortnight after CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was neutralised by security forces in the Bastar region, dealing a severe blow to the banned outfit.

Originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the 67-year-old Sudhakar was involved in indoctrination and radicalization of youth and also responsible for numerous Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of civilians and security personnel, police said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo said Sudhakar and several others Naxalites were neutralised in the operation, though he did not give numbers.

Braving difficult terrain and inhospitable conditions, security personnel have been taking forward the campaign to eliminate Naxalism towards a historic success, Sai added.

The latest exchange of fire broke out in the forest of Indravati national park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of senior cadres, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, both units of the Chhattisgarh police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation that was launched on Wednesday, he said.

"The offensive was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoist leader Sudhakar, Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member Pappa Rao and few others. The body of a senior Maoist cadre along with an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the spot," he said.

"The deceased was later identified as Sudhakar, also known as Anand, Chanti Balakrishna, Ramaraju, Aravind and Somanna. He was a resident of Pragadavaram village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He was a member of the Central Committee, the topmost governing body of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He was also in-charge of RePOS (Revolutionary Political School) and Central Regional Bureau (CRB)," he said.

Sudhakar, who was responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the death of numerous innocent tribal civilians and security personnel, was, as in-charge of the Maoist ideological training school (RePOS), involved in misleading and radicalizing youths with violent and anti-national ideologies, Sundarraj said.

"His death marks a major success for security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in Dandakaranya region (that covers south Chhattisgarh and border areas of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha). His neutralization will cause considerable setback to the already weakening Maoist organization," he asserted.

Search operations were underway to track down other Maoist cadres who might have fled the spot and to recover additional material evidence, he said, adding that number of casualties and recoveries will be shared once the operation concludes.

After the elimination of Maoists' general secretary Basavaraju in Narayanpur on May 21, this is another big blow to the Naxalites, CM Sai said.

"Today, DRG, STF and Cobra forces have dealt another decisive blow to left wing extremism in Bijapur. During the search operation, many Naxalites including dreaded Naxalite and CC member Gautam alias Sudhakar have been neutralised. This achievement is a resolve to ignite the flame of peace and development in Naxal-affected areas," he said.

This unparalleled courage and sacrifice of soldiers not only demonstrates their devotion to duty but also gives a positive message that the country is now getting free from the shackles of Naxalism, Sai asserted.

"Red terror is coming to an end, Naxalism is now breathing its last. The brave security personnel have been taking forward the campaign to eliminate Naxalism towards a historic success despite facing difficult challenges and inhospitable conditions," he said.

In 2024-25, more than 400 Naxalites were neutralised in Bastar division and the goal of ending Naxalism by March 2026 will definitely be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

Basavaraju was killed along with 26 other ultras on May 21 in an encounter on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border in Bastar region.

So far, 203 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year, including 186 in Bastar division comprising Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada.

