Big tree falls near Le Méridien hotel, traffic snarls in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A big tree fell at the Ferozshah Road-Janpath roundabout near Le Méridien hotel on Tuesday morning, leading to massive traffic chaos in Lutyens' Delhi.

The incident took place following continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours in the national capital, leaving several arterial stretches waterlogged and traffic movement slow.

Commuters reported long snarls in central Delhi, particularly around Windsor Place and adjoining roads.

"Our team is on the way to remove the tree and has been directed to clear the fallen tree as fast as possible so that traffic movement can return to normal," a NDMC official said.

A cloudy sky covered the city on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers during the day. No alert has been issued so far.

Parts of south, southeast, central, and north Delhi received rain in the morning, with the IMD saying light to moderate rainfall is likely in several areas in the coming hours.

Intermittent rains lashed the city on Monday as well. In the past 24 hours till 8:30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received 35.2 mm.

Other stations reported heavier showers, with Ayanagar recording 95 mm and Palam 57.4 mm, according to IMD data.