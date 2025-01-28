Big voice can't 'scupper' smaller one using weapon of defamation: Delhi court

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a defamation case of a BJP leader against Chief Minister Atishi, saying a big voice cannot "scupper" the smaller one using the weapon of defamation.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said the prosecution of an elected representative, i.e., Atishi, who alleged horse trading or the threat of prosecution by the ruling dispensation, under the "veil of defamation" sought to suppress the narrative that a large political behemoth was admitting to swallow smaller political outfits by the use of a money power and the threat to unleash investigation agencies.

To propagate such a narrative was also a part of the freedom of political speech of the smaller party, said the judge's verdict.

"The big voice cannot scupper the smaller voice using the weapon of defamation. Any foot solider of a big enterprise like the party in question (BJP) must necessarily project broad shoulders in accepting an alternative political narrative. Such responsibility accompanies the privilege of being the ruling party," he said. PTI UK AMK