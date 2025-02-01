Big wave against AAP and its leaders know it: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Accusing the AAP of engaging in corruption and sheltering illegal immigrants, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday there was a big wave against the party in Delhi as it is running a "3G" government of “ghapla, ghuspaithiyon ko panah and ghotala”.

"The first G stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar’ (government which commits scams), the second G stands for 'ghuspaithiyon ko panaah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders) and the third G stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarakar' (the government that indulges in corruption)," he said, underlining among others the issue illegal immigrants in the city.

Addressing a public meeting in Mustafabad assembly constituency, Shah claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are aware of the “wave” against their party in these elections. "People are going to sweep the AAP out with a 'jhadoo' (broom, which is also the AAP's poll symbol) this time... It's because they know there is a 3G government in Delhi," he told the gathering.

The time has come to free Delhi from this “AAP-da” (disaster), liquor mafia, scams and root out 'kattar beimaans' (outright dishonest), Shah said, appealing to people to vote for the BJP for development of Delhi.

"Don't be lazy even a bit or else those responsible for (Delhi) riots will return after getting elected... You have to decide whether you want those who threw Delhi into riots or those who saved (the city)," the home minister told the gathering. PTI PK PK TIR TIR TIR