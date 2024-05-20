Biggest allegation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Often the opposition target for his sartorial choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the biggest allegation he faced in his political career was that he owned 250 pairs of clothes.

In an interview to PTI, Modi said the allegation was levelled by Congress leader and former Gujarat chief minister Amarsinh Chaudhary and which was countered by him at a public meeting.

"I asked the people whether they wanted a chief minister who stole Rs 250 crore or one who had 250 pairs of clothes. The people of Gujarat responded in one voice that a chief minister with 250 pairs of clothes will be fine," Modi said, adding that the opposition never garnered any courage to level accusations.

Recollecting the incident during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister, Modi said he accepted Chaudhary's accusations at a public meeting but asserted that the former chief minister had got his numbers wrong.

"That day I had a public meeting, where I said that I accept this accusation, but either the zero (in 250) is wrong, or the number two is wrong. Still I accept the accusation," Modi said.

Over the past decade, the Prime Minister’s sartorial choices have drawn criticism from the opposition.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Modi's sartorial choices claiming that he has been wearing expensive clothes while earning a salary of Rs 1.6 lakh per month.