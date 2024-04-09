'Biggest conspiracy', says AAP's Sanjay Singh lambasting BJP over Kejriwal's case

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP, terming the money laundering case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "biggest conspiracy".

Advertisment

His statement came shortly after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had besides his arrest also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, which the court said was not illegal.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was in possession of "enough material" which led to Kejriwal's arrest and the trial court remanded him in the custody of the agency by a well-reasoned order.

Advertisment

Addressing the media here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Singh expressed hope that the party supremo would get relief from the Supreme Court in the matter.

Singh was speaking to reporters here after holding a meeting with party MLAs from Punjab along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I have been saying that the whole matter is the biggest political conspiracy in the country's politics after independence," alleged Singh, adding that this matter was "created under a deep conspiracy".

Advertisment

"The motive behind it was not to probe any scandal but to topple the AAP government in Delhi," he claimed.

Singh further alleged that it was an attempt to "finish" the AAP's achievement of becoming a national party in 10 years.

Referring to Kejriwal's case, the AAP leader alleged that "false" witnesses have been created and "baseless" accusations have been made.

Advertisment

"We are fully confident that Kejriwal will soon get justice from the Supreme Court," he said.

Questioning the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate, Singh claimed that not even a single penny has been recovered.

He also accused the BJP of misusing the central investigative agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- against rival political leaders.

Advertisment

Notably, the matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on the expiry of his ED custody.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. PTI CHS VSD AS AS