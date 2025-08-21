Biggest wound is treatment in own country, says Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza

Meerut (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Army jawan Kapil Panwar, who was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staff in Meerut last week, on Thursday said while he has no hesitation in facing enemies at the border, the behaviour meted out to him in his own country has left a lasting scar.

"The injuries on the body will heal with time, but the wound to the mind will remain for life," said Kapil, currently admitted at the military hospital.

Narrating the August 17 incident at the Bhuni toll plaza, the Gotka village resident said he was on his way to Delhi airport for an onward journey to join duty in Srinagar. This was when he requested the toll staff to allow his vehicle to pass quickly, showing his identity card.

Instead, the staff allegedly misbehaved and then assaulted him with sticks and rods when he resisted. His father, uncle and cousin, who were also in the car, could not come to his aid as the vehicle's lock jammed.

Kapil's parents have demanded strict punishment for those involved, saying their son risked his life at the border only to be attacked at home.

Following the outrage, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cancelled the private contract for the toll, imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the operator M/s Dharam Singh, and has now taken over management directly. A 15-member team from its Baghpat division has assumed charge and cash counters are being reopened, NHAI project director Narendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, police Wednesday said eight accused have so far been arrested in the case, including Ravi (19), a resident of Karnawal, who was picked up late Tuesday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said searches were on for the remaining accused and security arrangements at all toll plazas in the district had been tightened.

He added that toll employees have been instructed to maintain courteous behaviour with commuters.

On the night of the incident, Kapil and his companions Shivam and Sudhir were allegedly attacked by the toll staff with sticks and iron rods, the police said. A video of the assault later went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

The case was registered on the complaint of Kapil's father under provisions of attempt to murder, unlawful assembly and robbery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Indian Army's Central Command also strongly condemned the incident, saying it had approached senior Uttar Pradesh Police authorities to ensure justice.

"The Indian Army remains committed to ensuring justice and will pursue the case to its logical conclusion," the Command said after the incident.