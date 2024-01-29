BigRock Motorsport takes podium in all categories of inaugural supercross event

Pune, Jan 29 (PTI) BigRock Motorsport has taken the podium in all categories at the first Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a franchise-based supercross competition held in Maharashtra's Pune city.

In the 450 cc international race organised at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi area here on Sunday, France’s Jordi Tixier for BB Racing finished first while in the 250 cc international race it was Australia’s Reid Taylor from BigRock Motorsport.

In the India-Asia mix race for the 250 cc category, Thailand’s Thanarat Penjan of the BigRock Motorsport took the podium.

The ISRL has been conceived by former international racers Veer Patel, a two-time national SX champion, Eeshan Lokhande and Aashwin Lokhande.

The league comprises six teams - BigRock Motorsport led by CS Santosh, Gujarat Trailblazers led by Gaurav Gill, Reise MotoSports owned by Yogesh Mahansaria, Team Mohite Racing led by Abhishek Mohite, APL Apollo-led SG Sports, SG Speed Racers and BB Racing owned by Atul Chordia.

“The riders displayed their unmatchable skills and the commitment for the sport. We appreciate the strong participation and grit to win the race by all individuals,” Patel said in a statement.

The second leg of the ISRL will be held in Ahmedabad on February 11 while the final event will be in New Delhi on February 25. PTI DDV GK