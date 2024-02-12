BigRock Motorsports win two races in Ahmedabad leg of ISRL

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) BigRock Motorsports ruled the circuit as Matt Moss and Reid Taylor delivered for their team in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a franchise-based supercross competition held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Moss and Taylor finished first in the 450cc and 250cc races respectively riding the Kawasaki motorbikes in the event attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

BigRock Motorsports emerged as the frontrunners of the combined races.

Ben Prasit Hallgren from Mohite’s Racing, also riding a Kawasaki motorbike, won the 250cc India-Asia mix category.

“The crowd's enthusiasm was unmatched, and it only solidified our vision of establishing India as a global hub for Supercross,” Veer Patel, co-founder of the ISRL, said in a statement. PTI DDV ARU