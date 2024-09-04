Bihar: 10 injured as makeshift tent collapses during religious gathering

Saran (Bihar), Sep 4 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering at Hishua area in Bihar’s Saran district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a religious procession was passing through the area, a senior police officer said.

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, he said.

“A temporary tent was installed for the procession. Some people who had gathered tried to climb up the tent... subsequently it collapsed, causing minor injuries to around 10 people. All of them are out of danger,” SP Kumar Ashish said.

The matter is being investigated, he said. PTI COR PKD RBT