Bihar: 11 home guards suspended for harassing truck driver for potatoes

Patna, Dec 21 (PTI) Eleven home guards have been suspended for harassing a truck driver for potatoes in Nawada district of Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the night of November 24, when home guards deployed at the Rajauli check-post in the district allegedly forced the driver of a potato-laden vehicle to hand over potatoes.

When the driver recorded the incident on his mobile phone, the personnel pushed and manhandled him, with the video going viral on social media, they said.

An inquiry was conducted into the footage, following which it was established that the home guards were guilty of misconduct, the officials said.

Based on the recommendation of the SP, District Magistrate Ravi Prakash ordered the suspension of all 11 home guards under Rule 16(1)(v) of the Bihar Home Guards Rules, 1953, debarring them from duty until further orders.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Sheetal Kumar, Ishwari Prasad, Jawahar Prasad, Kanhaiya Kumar, Atish Kumar, Raghunandan Prasad, Mahesh Kumar, Randhir Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Shri Yadav and Manoj Kumar.

The inquiry report noted that the personnel failed to discharge their duties properly and displayed undisciplined and unbecoming conduct, the officials said.