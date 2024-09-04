Bihar: 12 injured as makeshift tent collapses during religious gathering

Saran (Bihar), Sep 4 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured after a makeshift tent collapsed during a religious gathering in Hishua area in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am when a religious procession was passing through the area, a senior police officer said.

The injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, he said.

A temporary tent was installed for the procession. Some people who had gathered there tried to climb up the tent... subsequently, it collapsed, causing minor injuries to 12 people. All of them are out of danger, SP Kumar Ashish said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Later in the evening, the district police said, "Altogether 12 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. The matter is also being investigated by the administrative officials."