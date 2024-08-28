Bihar: 14 IAS officers transferred, another 11 await postings

Patna, Aug 28 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Wednesday assigned new postings to 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, officials said.

Additionally, 11 IAS officers have been transferred to the General Administration Department (GAD) and are now awaiting new assignments. Most of the officers affected by this reshuffle are from the 2019 and 2020 batches.

Several city commissioners have been given new roles. Sumit Kumar (2019 batch), who was previously the Saran city commissioner, has been appointed as the new deputy development commissioner (DDC) of Bettiah.

Preeti, also from the 2019 batch and currently serving as DDC in Khagaria, has been assigned as the new city commissioner of Bhagalpur. Naveen Kumar, another 2019 batch IAS officer who was city commissioner in Muzaffarpur, has been named the new DDC of Gaya.

The notification from GAD also includes other significant appointments: Yatendra Kumar Pal, currently Rohtas city commissioner, has been appointed as Saran DDC; Ara DDC Vikram Veerkar is now the Muzaffarpur city commissioner; Saran DDC Priyanka Rani will take on the role of Nawada DDC; Nawada DDC Deepak Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Nalanda city commissioner and Shreshta Anupam from the 2020 batch will become the new Muzaffarpur DDC.