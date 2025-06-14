Bihar: 18 IPS officers transferred, Kartikeya K Sharma appointed new Patna SSP

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday effected a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, transferring and giving new postings to 18 officers, which includes the appointment of a new Patna SSP and several district police chiefs.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department, Patna SSP Awakash Kumar (2012-batch officer) will now take over as the Commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police.

Kumar will be replaced by Kartikeya K Sharma (2014-batch officer), who was till now the Superintendent of Police of Purnea district.

While Diksha (2021-batch officer) was appointed as the new City SP (Patna-Central), Parichay Kumar (2021-batch officer) was made the new City SP (Patna-East).

Bhanu Pratap Singh (2021-batch officer) was appointed as City SP (Patna-West).

"Sweety Sahrawat (2020-batch officer) was appointed as the new SP of Purnea district, while Sharath R S (2020-batch officer) was made the new SP of Supaul, and Arwind Pratap Singh (2018-batch officer) was appointed as the new SP of Samastipur district. Similarly, Vishwajeet Dayal (2017-batch officer) was appointed as the new SP of Jamui district," according to the notification.

Prior to this, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government transferred 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and six IPS officers in the state on May 20. Besides, 36 officials of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) had also been transferred on that day. PTI PKD ACD