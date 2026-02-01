Bihar: 2 children among 6 killed in road accident in Patna

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Six people, including two children, died and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a truck in Bihar’s Patna district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 am in Lekhan Tola area under Bihta police station limits when eight people were returning to Ara, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Guddu (33), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30), Mohammad Shahzad (22) and his two children Shafan (3) and Alki (18 months), and Asad Khan.

The injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Sub-Divisional Police Officer-2 (Danapur) Amrendra Kumar Jha said the victims were travelling in a tempo on the Ara-Bhojpur-Bihta-Patna main Road when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it head-on.

Five people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at PMCH, Jha said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, police said.