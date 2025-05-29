Bihar: 2 Chinese nationals arrested for 'making videos' of India-Nepal border areas

Madhubani (Bihar), May 29 (PTI) Two Chinese nationals have been arrested from Bihar’s Madhubani district for allegedly making videos of the India-Nepal border areas, police said on Thursday.

The duo did not have valid travel documents, too, a police officer said.

“They were first apprehended by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near Pipraun-Jatahi border outpost on Wednesday. They were making videos of the India-Nepal border areas. The SSB alerted the police and intelligence agencies. The two were later handed over to the local police,” an official statement said.

Police also recovered mobile phones, a wireless microphone and Nepalese Rupee notes, among other items, it said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR PKD RBT