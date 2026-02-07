Bihar: 2 die after consuming 'poisonous substance' in Bihar’s Saharsa

Saharsa, Feb 7 (PTI) Two persons died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Two others, who consumed the same substance, are in a critical condition, he said.

The incident took place at Fareba village in Kanariya police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Raja Sada and Sunny Deol Sada.

Murari Kumar (18) and Sanoj Sada (16) are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khagaria, the officer said.

All the four were associated with a dance company.

“Prima facie, it appears that they consumed an insecticide. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report is received,” Saharsa SP Himanshu told PTI.

The police have recovered a bottle containing a green and blue substance, and four plastic glasses from a maize field the four persons reportedly went to, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SUK RBT