Bihar: 2 killed, 4 injured as man opens fire after getting rejected by girl's family

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Nov 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four of their relatives injured after a 25-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting spree in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday after his advances towards a girl of the family were turned down, officials said.

Advertisment

The crime of passion happened in Punjabi Mohalla area of Lakhisarai town, they said.

Ashish Chaudhary allegedly opened fire at the family members of the girl when they were returning from a river ghat after paying obeisance to the rising sun, the concluding ritual of Chhath festival, said District Magistrate Amarendra Kumar.

"The assailant was in love with a girl belonging to the family and had been sore ever since his advances were spurned. He fled the spot after the shooting spree. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred them to Patna for better treatment," the DM told PTI-Bhasha.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said the deceased were brothers, Chandan Jha and Rajnandan Jha, while the injured included their sister Durga Jha and father Shashi Bhushan Jha.

Besides, Lovely Devi, married to one of the deceased, and another close relative Preeti Devi, have sustained injuries, said the SP, adding that efforts were on to track down the culprit. PTI ANW NAC SOM