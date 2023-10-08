Bihar: 22 drown while taking bath during Jivitputrika festival; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) Twenty-two people have drowned while bathing in rivers and ponds in Bihar in separate incidents, officials said on Sunday.

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children, they said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

"Five have drowned in Bhojpur, four in Jehanabad, three each in Patna and Rohtas, two each in Darbhanga and Nawada, one each in Kaimur, Madhepura and Aurangabad in the last 24 hours," according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

In Bhojpur, five girls aged 15 and 20 drowned near Bahiyara Ghat of Sone River on Saturday.

One of them was swept by strong currents while taking a selfie while four others tried to save her. PTI PKD ACD