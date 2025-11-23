Bihar: 3 children drown in pond, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each for next of kin

Patna, Nov 23 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond in Bihar's Saran district, following which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Dhanauti village in Ekma police station area on Saturday when the children, who were distant relatives of one another, were playing near the pond, a senior official of the district administration said.

"According to the villagers, the children suddenly slipped and fell into the water and drowned... the bodies were later fished out," an officer of Ekma police station said.

The deceased were identified as Ujjwal Kumar, Tanya Kumari and Sonu Kumari.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) on Sunday, "The CM expressed grief over the death of the three children. He also announced ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the three children." PTI SUK PKD ACD