Bihar: 3 children go missing while bathing in river, search on

Motihari, May 12 (PTI) Three children went missing in a river in Bihar's East Champaran district on Monday, following which a search was started for them, police said.

The three children went to bathe in the Budhi Gandak river in the Rupani area when they were swept by the current.

"Divers have been engaged in the search for the children, but they have not been found yet. We have also called the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) for assistance in the search operation. The SDRF will join the operation tomorrow," SHO of Madhuban police station Sanjeev Mauaar told PTI.

The children were identified as Anjali Kumari (9), Nandani Kumari (10) and Chamcham Kumar (6), he said. PTI COR PKD SOM