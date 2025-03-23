Bihar: 3 criminals arrested after gunfight with police

Patna, Mar 23 (PTI) Three criminals, including one wanted for several murders and carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, were nabbed by the police after a gunfight in Patna, police said on Sunday.

Nobody was injured in the exchange of fire between policemen and the criminals in Naubatpur area in Bihar's capital on Saturday night.

Bharat Kumar, who was wanted in several murder cases, and two of his associates were arrested after the encounter, Superintendent of Police (Patna-West) R S Sarath told reporters.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot where Bharat and his two associates were hiding.

"Upon spotting the policemen, the three criminals made an attempt to escape and opened fire. However, police personnel retaliated and overpowered them. Nobody was injured in the incident," the officer said.

"Bharat Kumar was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head and was wanted in several cases pertaining to heinous crimes, including murder. Police also seized three pistols from their possession," he said, adding further investigation was underway.

Prior to this incident, police gunned down a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head and arrested three others in two separate encounters in Araria and Vaishali districts on Saturday.

A criminal identified as Chunmun Jha alias Rakesh Jha, who was wanted in several murder cases, was killed in a police encounter in Narpatganj area of Araria district early on Saturday, another officer said.

Four policemen were injured in the encounter, while an associate of Jha was also nabbed, he said.

In Vaishali, two criminals, identified as Vishal Kumar alias Fudina and Sushil Kumar, were arrested following an encounter with the law enforcers in Bidupur police station area on Saturday. Both were wanted in more than 30 cases of heinous crimes. PTI PKD ACD