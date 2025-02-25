Bihar: 3 killed, 15 injured in bus-tanker collision

Begusarai (Bihar), Feb 25 (PTI) At least three members of a wedding party were killed and 15 others were injured after their bus collided with a milk tanker in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Rani village under the jurisdiction of Bachwara police station around 10 pm.

Speaking to reporters, Bachwara police station Station House Officer Vivek Bharti said, "Three members of a wedding party were killed and 15 others were injured after their bus collided head-on with a milk tanker in Rani village. According to locals, three persons died on the spot. All victims were part of the wedding party and they were going to Samastipur." Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest hospital and their condition is reported to be stable, he added.

The identity of the deceased and the injured are being ascertained, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR PKD ACD