Bihar: 4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, Oct 10 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, died and three others suffered injuries when a pickup van in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident took place near Darhi Patti village, under the jurisdiction of Meenapur police station, Station House Officer Ram Iqbal Prasad told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Binda Sahni, Nandu Sahni, Chandeshwar Sahni and Beauty Kumari.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled after the accident.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, and their condition is reported to be “out of danger”, Prasad said.

In a statement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths. PTI CORR PKD RBT