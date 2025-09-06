Bihar: 4 police personnel injured in attack during raid on liquor-making unit

Jamui, Sep 6 (PTI) Four police personnel, including a female constable, were injured in an attack by a group involved in manufacturing country liquor in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kaduatri village in the Barhat police station area on Friday, they said.

"A police team had gone to Kaduatri village in search of those involved in the sale and manufacturing of liquor. Suddenly, a large number of people gathered there and started assaulting the police personnel," SDPO (Sadar) Satish Suman told reporters.

"Locals armed with sticks tried to snatch weapons from the officers. Additional forces were immediately called in, and the situation was brought under control," he said.

Four police personnel, including a female constable, were injured in the attack, he said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, and they are out of danger, he added.

The SDPO said 13 people, including six women, were arrested in connection with the incident.

More arrests are likely to take place, he said.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. PTI PKD SOM