Bihar: 5 IGs among 14 senior IPS officers transferred

Patna, Sep 4 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday transferred 14 senior IPS officers, including five inspector generals (IGs).

According to a statement issued by the Home Department, Shalin, a 2001-batch officer, has been made IG of the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), while Rakesh Rathi is the new inspector general (Training).

Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as IG of the Mithila range, while Vinay Kumar has been given the charge of the inspector general (Headquarters), it said.

Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Purnea range IG, the order said.

Vikas Kumar has been appointed as the new DIG of Begusarai.

According to the order, Babu Ram will discharge duty as DIG, Tirhut range, while Nilesh Kumar is the new deputy inspector general of Saran.

Rasheed Zama has been appointed as the new DIG (Administration), Patna, the order added. PTI PKD BDC