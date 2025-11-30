Bihar: 5 killed, several injured as speeding truck rams into vehicles in Motihari

Motihari, Nov 30 (PTI) Five people were killed and several others injured as a speeding truck rammed into several vehicles in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on NH27 in the Kotwa police station area in Motihari, they said.

"A speeding truck entered the service lane where several vehicles, including motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw, were waiting to cross the road. It rammed into those vehicles," said DSP (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar.

Five people were killed and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The truck driver fled following the accident, he added.

"Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver dozed off behind the wheel, leading to the accident," the DSP said.

Enraged locals blocked the highway and set an NHAI vehicle on fire. Police cleared the blockade after a while.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prayed for "strength to the aggrieved family members in this moment of grief". PTI SUK SOM