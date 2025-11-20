Bihar: 5 seats with highest winning margins went to NDA; those with lowest a mixed bag

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Five assembly seats in Bihar which recorded the highest winning margins went to NDA constituents and those with the lowest margins were bagged by various parties, data shows.

Rupauli assembly seat was won by the JD(U) with the RJD as the runner-up. The winning margin was recorded at 73,572.

Digha, where the winning margin was 59,079, was won by the BJP. The CPI(ML)(L) candidate was the runner-up.

LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate won the Sugauli seat by a margin of 58,191 votes, defeating the Janshakti Janta Dal candidate who was the runner-up.

The winning margin in Gopalpur was 58,135 where the JD(U) defeated the nearest rival from the VSIP.

In Aurai, BJP candidate's victory margin stood at 57,206 and the runner-up was the VSIP.

In the five assembly seats which recorded the lowest winning margins, the winners were from the BJP, BSP, JD(U) and RJD.

On the Sandesh seat, the JD(U) defeated the RJD by a wafer-thin margin of 27 votes.

In Ramgarh, the BSP won by defeating the BJP by 30 votes in a see-saw battle.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to retain power, dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD. PTI NAB KSS KSS