Bihar: 5 SHOs sent to police lines in Patna

Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) Five station house officers (SHOs) posted at different police stations in Patna have been sent to police lines in the district, as their handling of the law and order situation in respective areas was found to be “ineffective”, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The SHOs were posted at five police stations in Kankarbagh, Sultanganj, Chowk, Beur and Pirbahor.

“They have been sent to police lines... the way they handled the law and order situation was found to be ineffective,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

Earlier, five policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the recent murder of gangster Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital. PTI PKD RBT