Bihar: 55-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Jamui, one detained

Jamui, Nov 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in Bihar's Jamui district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Police have detained the prime accused involved in the case and launched a manhunt to nab the other two absconding accused.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jamui, Santosh Suman told PTI, "The incident took place on Friday in the Malaipur area of Jamui. The victim lodged a complaint with police that she was sexually assaulted by three persons on Friday.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, police registered a case and took her to the nearest government hospital for treatment as well as medical examination. The police have detained a person, who was named as the prime accused in the incident by the victim in her complaint. He is being examined".

Advertisment

The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the two other accused involved in the case on the basis of the victim's statement, the SDPO said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jamui.

A team of forensic experts have also been engaged who are collecting scientific evidence from the spot where the incident took place, he said.

When asked by journalists whether the victim was beaten also by the accused, he said, "We are waiting for the medical report of the victim. Further investigation is on". PTI COR PKD RG