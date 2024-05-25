Bihar: 55.45 pc voter turnout at close of polling in eight Lok Sabha seats

Patna, May 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha polls in eight constituencies of Bihar passed off peacefully on Saturday, with a provisional voter turnout of 55.45 per cent, nearly 3.02 per cent lower than the 2019 polls, officials said.

Constituency-wise, Paschim Champaran recorded the highest voting percentage of 59.75, followed by Vaishali (58.5), Valmiki Nagar (58.25) Purvi Champaran (57.3), Sheohar (56.3), Siwan (52.5), Maharajganj (51.27) and Gopalganj (50.7), chief electoral officer H R Srinivasa said, adding that the figures are provisional.

He told reporters that no untoward incident took place during polling, which was by and large peaceful. "In the last Lok Sabha polls, these parliamentary seats had recorded a voter turnout of 58.47 per cent", he added.

"The turnout percentage will increase further as voting is still going on at certain booths in these eight Lok Sabha seats. Voters who entered the campuses of polling booths before 6 pm are being allowed to cast their votes," he added.

"Officials engaged in polling duty received 217 minor complaints that were immediately resolved", the CEO said, adding the electorate boycotted polling at two booths (Nos 272 and 273) in Valmiki Nagar because of certain local issues. "Despite repeated requests by the officials, voters did not turn up to cast their votes", the CEO added.

On security arrangements, he said adequate forces were deployed to check any untoward incidents. An air-ambulance was also kept ready to tackle emergencies during polls, he added.

JS Gangwar, additional director general (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters), told reporters that approximately 61,800 security personnel and 20,800 home guards were stationed across the eight Lok Sabha seats.

In all, 107 people were arrested or detained for causing disruptions and attempting to hinder the voting process. Security forces seized Rs 2.86 crore in cash and 3.53 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 9.46 crore from various locations within these eight Lok Sabha during the day.

In a separate incident, a security personnel assigned to poll duty in Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha was killed in an accident near Sugauli railway station, police said. PTI COR PKD MNB