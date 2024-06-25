Bihar: 58 arrested for defrauding people online

Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) Fifty-eight people were arrested from across Bihar for duping hundreds of people online, police said on Tuesday.

Eighteen of them were arrested from Gopalganj, 15 from Nawada, 13 from Patna, six from Saran and three each from Sheikhpura and Nalanda, they said.

Among the items seized from them were 125 mobile phones, 95 SIM cards, 75 ATM cards, 15 laptops, customer data sheets and Rs 95,000 in cash, police said.

The accused were arrested over 10 days by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, a statement said.

"The fraudsters arrested from Nawada are part of a gang of cyber criminals who had managed to access customer details of e-commerce companies. They used to cheat innocent customers by posing as employees of the e-commerce firms," it said.

Among other ways, some of the accused defrauded people in the name of transferring money online, it added. PTI PKD SOM